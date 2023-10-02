LaVita's Warriors carry the message about the importance of breast cancer screenings

LaVita Rodriguez was a warrior for others while going through her own challenges.

She was paralyzed following a car accident and at 33 years old she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

"Which is a small subset that is very aggressive. It is non-hormonal. So hormonal therapies will not work for me. They say 5% of breast cancers are being found in younger women, but I believe that number would be a lot higher if we were screening women at a younger age," said Rodriguez in a 2021 interview. "Me using my voice is what I'm supposed to be doing. You know, I'm fighting for myself, but I'm also fighting for others. I'm fighting for, you know, future generations who will go through breast cancers. Because maybe if I had been screened earlier, I wouldn't be going through metastatic disease."

She leaned on her faith and her team of family and friends during that difficult time.

LaVita Rodriguez's family and friends carry on her legacy.

Sadly she would lose her battle with breast cancer in 2022.

"She fought until her last breath and we watched her. And I believe everything she went through is so that my daughter didn't have to," said her sister-in-law Courtney Mason.

Rodriguez's loved ones are carrying the torch for her now.

LaVita Rodriguez was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

They have formed a team for a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk called "LaVita's Warriors".

They walk and raise awareness about getting screened.

"Warriors is something that we have started since she passed away. We walk for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer every year. We did it last year, our first year without her. This year is going to be our second year without her. And we are trying to raise funding through living as warriors," shared Mason.

"She always persevered, always, you know, did it gracefully and just, you know, the strength, the strength that she had, the bravery that she had. I mean, that's why we call ourselves the Warriors, because, you know, that's what we called her. She was a warrior. And we want to pick up and continue her work and what she did," shared Rodriguez's friend, Cassandra Henderson.

Rodriguez's warriors march forward.

Through her warriors, Rodriguez's purpose to save lives marches forward.

"I would say that her legacy is that she fought for what she believed in. We're going to try to keep it going for her," said Rodriguez's mother, Lorna Norman.

FOX 13 is proud to team up once again with the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks. These fun and inspiring events provide support for those going through the battle and also for survivors. Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, families and caregivers.

Here is a list of Making Strides events in the Tampa Bay area:

Saturday, October 14th - Vinoy Park - St. Petersburg

Saturday, October 14th- Lake Mirror Promenade - Lakeland

Saturday, October 21st- Nathan Benderson Park - Sarasota

Saturday, October 28th - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa

For information on how to register and participate, click here.

For more information about LaVita's Warriors, click here.