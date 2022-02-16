Law enforcement investigation underway near Ellenton Premium Outlets

article

Near the Ellenton Premium Outlets, heavy law enforcement remained throughout Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it stems from an incident that started in Hillsborough County and ended up in Manatee County. As of Tuesday night, they were still searching for a suspect, FHP reports.

A tow truck was seen in a parking lot. A black SUV was blocked in by crime scene tape. Behind the SUV, is a large field, where law enforcement has been surveying.

No other information has been provided.

