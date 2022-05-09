Law Enforcement Torch Run kicks off Tampa Bay Special Olympics

Law enforcement from across Hillsborough County teamed up with Special Olympics athletes Thursday for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is in an annual kick-off to the organizations local games.

Dozens of police officers and Hillsborough deputies participated in the event, running down Bayshore Boulevard, carrying what's known as the Flame of Hope.

The group made a brief stop at the Gasparilla pirate ship to take photos, before continuing into downtown Tampa.

The flame, "symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe," according the Special Olympics.

The torches are also carried into Special Olympics State, Regional, Provincial, National and World Games.

The Torch Run has grown over the years and now includes many fundraising platforms, including Plane Pulls, Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cops, and more. The event has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs nationwide.

Organizers told FOX 13 these events help bring attention to the many programs available to people with disabilities, helping provided them with confidence they need to move forward in their lives.