Learn about local pioneers through city of Lakeland’s Black History Discovery Trail

Throughout Black History Month, the city of Lakeland is inviting the community on an educational journey through time. The Black History Discovery Trail explores the historical people, places and events that helped shape the city to what it is today.

People are encouraged to participate in the self-led tour through February 25 by stopping by one of the five locations on the trail to pick up an activity card.

The locations include the Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland City Hall, Jackson Branch Library, Simpson Park Community Center and the Coleman-Bush Building. People can also participate virtually.

The first 100 in-person participants who return a completed activity card to the Simpson Park Community Center will receive a commemorative bag filled with goodies from City Departments.

Virtual Discovery Trail participants can also redeem a certificate of completion as well as a free visit to any City of Lakeland Recreation Center or Swimming Pool by completing all the steps online.

For more information on the Black History Discovery Trail, visit www.lakelandgov.net/discoverytrail.