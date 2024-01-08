Learn the art of bonsai at Brooksville olive tree orchard

If you're interested in the art of the bonsai but aren't sure where to begin, the Olive Grove in Brooksville can help.

"The first thing that we're going to do is to pick an olive tree that's a nice one with a lot of curves and bends to bonsai," shared Deirdre Davis.

The owner of the Olive Grove knows everything there is to know about olive trees and the saplings make for great bonsai projects.

"The next thing that we're going to do is take your tree out and take the dirt off and just leave a ball at the bottom," instructed Davis, "And then we're going to cut the roots back."

She personally teaches the classes, teaching visitors how to pick the right sapling and how to get it started as a bonsai project.

Their tiny trees make for interesting personal projects in the art with some specific pointers from Davis and her staff.

"The trick with the bonsai tree is to make sure to get all of the air out," said Davis, "You're going to sink it in water and let it all bubble out."

Trapped air pockets in the rootball can lead to dead roots, which can lead to dead branches or can kill the tree.

Davis monitors her bonsai students as they create their trees to make sure that they leave with a well seated tree ready for years of training and enjoyment.

To learn more about The Olive Grove and their bonsai classes, click here.

They are located in Brooksville at 15016 Rester Drive.