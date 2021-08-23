Learn to harvest rainfall, conserve water to reduce runoff pollution

Pinellas County along with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences (IFAS) wants to educate the public about ways people can conserve water and prevent runoff pollution.

The Tampa Bay area averages around 50" of rain annually.

The runoff from those downpours can move nutrients and contaminants into waters we fish, swim and use as drinking water sources, according to Melissa West, Education Program Coordinator for UF IFAS Pinellas County Extension.

West is hosting a virtual Water Wise Workshop focused on Rainwater Harvesting on Saturday, August 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. For more information or to register, click here.

