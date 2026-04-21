Lecanto mobile home seriously damaged by fire, 2 pets killed and multiple rescued: CCFR

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The Brief Two pets died and several other animals were rescued after a mobile home fire in Lecanto, with no people inside or injured, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames spreading into the attic of the residence and a partial roof collapse before bringing the blaze under control by 4:43 p.m., CCFR said. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature, and officials are reminding residents about outdoor electrical safety and having emergency plans that include pets.



Two pets are dead and multiple other animals were rescued by firefighters Saturday afternoon after a blaze spread through a mobile home in Lecanto, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

Crews responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a home on South Rovan Point, arriving to find a mobile home with flames coming from the roof, as the fire spread into the attic, CCFR said.

Firefighters battled and doused the flames with water at the residence, which had its roof partially collapsed, according to officials.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

CCFR says the blaze was fully extinguished by 4:43 p.m.

Crews confirmed no people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue several pets from the home, including cats and reptiles. One cat was saved, while another was found dead. Several reptiles were also safely removed, though one did not survive, according to CCFR.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the fire caused serious damage throughout the home, particularly in the attic, along with heavy smoke and water damage.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

Initial findings indicate the fire was unintentional and likely electrical in nature, possibly starting near an exterior deck area, CCFR said.

What you can do:

Fire officials are reminding residents to ensure outdoor electrical equipment is properly suited for exterior use and routinely inspected. They also stress the importance of working smoke alarms and having an emergency escape plan that includes pets.