Legacy Trail pedestrian bridge over Clark Road opens ahead of the 4th of July holiday

The Brief The Legacy Trail stretches 18 and a half miles from the Historic Venice Train Depot to North Sarasota. Pedestrian bridges aim to keep everyone safe. The Clark Road pedestrian bridge marks the fourth overpass to open along the Legacy Trail.



Cheers could be heard and thumbs up seen. A new pedestrian bridge over Clark Road opened Wednesday morning in Sarasota County. It now gives users of the Legacy Trail a safe way to travel without having to cross the major roadways.

"You never know when a car coming down the road is going to stop. This way we don’t have to worry about that," said Sheldon Campbell.

Now Sheldon and Anna Campbell can continue without worry. "I love it. I think it’s great. It’s good for everybody. For the traffic and the riders," said Anna.

The backstory:

The Florida Department of Transportation started work on the $13 million project in 2023. It included another pedestrian bridge at the Bee Ridge Crossing.

"We are creating separation between pedestrians and cyclists from the traffic. That’s going to be the number one thing that makes everyone here in Sarasota County safer," said Billy Whidden, the FDOT Construction Project Administrator.

OTHER NEWS: Potential tropical disturbance bringing more rain, storms to Tampa Bay area ahead of July 4th

Former Sarasota County Commissioner, Charles Hines, is now the Program Director for Trust for Public Land. He said Sarasota’s Legacy Trail is part of a bigger puzzle piece with the Florida Gulf Coast Trail.

"We get closer to the point where we have a fully integrated and connected trail for Southwest Florida," said Hines.

"The Legacy Trail is 18.5 miles extending from the Venice Train Depot to North Sarasota. The trail is more than just a passive thing. It is an energizing thing for the entire community and the economy. This has become a highway for children going to school. It has become a highway for people going to work. It has many benefits. Health, tourism, a dynamic trail," said Louis Kosiba the President of Friends of Legacy Trail.

It’s a trail to utilize now with an extra bit of security. "It’s very safe to go over so I don’t have to wait," said Sueko O’Connor.

What's next:

Friends of the Legacy Trail are working with local leaders on even more connectors to the Legacy Trail. They include the Bobby Jones Golf Club, the 17th Street Regional Park, Nathan Benderson Park and Warm Mineral Springs in North Port.