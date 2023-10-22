Legends Never Die 5K returns to Madeira Beach

Over 300 participants hit the sand hard in Madeira Beach Sunday morning for the 4th annual Legends Never Die 5K.

Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk told FOX 13 the race started before the pandemic in honor of Emilio Rivera, U.S. Marine and Marion County firefighter who was friends with the Madeira beach team.

"Emilio worked for Marion County, but he was related to us through one of our firefighters and when he committed suicide in 2019, the next year, his family wanted to do a 5K in his memory, so they did and we just took in. We ran with it," Chief Belk said.

As first responders, they answer our calls for help.

But it's critical they have access to help themselves and that's something Chief Belk has prioritized in his department because he knows firsthand that invisible wounds are the hardest to heal.

"Whenever they have a serious call, we do a critical incident stress debriefing, we sit down, and we leave our egos at the door. That tight personality is gone, and we talk right around the table like we're just buddies," Chief Belk added.

The department also works closely with the Franciscan Center in Tampa, which has a program called Operation Restore.

It's run by retired military service men and women and caters to first responders and their families.

They received thousands of dollars in donations from the department on Sunday.

"We have a four-day program that includes our specialized therapists and spiritual counselors, whatever first responders need to work through coping with one single event or a multitude over their career," said executive director Brian Lemoi.

Chief Belk says he's participated in the program himself.

"We need to break the stigma that it's a shameful path for help. If you break your leg, you're going to go to the doctor, and you're going to want to get help. Why can't you fix your mind? Why is that so shameful." Belk added.