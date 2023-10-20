Nonprofit donates bullet and stab protective vests to SPPD K9s

St. Petersburg Police Department K9s King, Nacho and Axel just received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.

"Our dogs are like family to us, and we do spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week with them," Officer Greg Shone, Nacho’s handler, said.

"It's not just come to work, do the job, go home. It's, we're at home. We care for them all the time. They are a member of the family. So, just like I go to work every day with a bulletproof vest on, I want him to have the same protection so that he is safe, just like I am as much as possible," he explained.

READ: SPCA Tampa Bay partnership with puppy store, broker criticized by animal advocates: ‘This is a terrible idea'

Nacho’s vest pays tribute to Titan, Shone’s previous K9 that was shot in the line of duty in 2019 and later died of cancer.

The vests honor K9s who have passed away.

Although Shone said a vest wouldn’t have helped Titan then because he was shot in the leg, he said the vests offer peace of mind.

"It helps us perform better on the street and be better handlers knowing that it can take that stress away, knowing that if something were to happen, we do have that ability to protect the dogs," Shone shared.

The vests are protect K9s from stabbings and bullets.

King’s vest is embroidered with "In memory of K9 Soren." Axel’s vest is embroidered with "In memory of K9 Stitch." Shone said one K9 in the department was stabbed before the vests were around.

"They weren’t provided the vest at the time. The dog did not die, but he was injured. So, it probably would have helped him in that scenario," Shone explained.

READ: Nevada dog shot in chest, makes remarkable recovery

Shone said it's up to the handlers when the K9s wear the vests and the type of call.

"Because of the heat, because of the humidity, because the dogs have fur, when you put the vest on them, it cuts your work time more than in half. So, you have to be very cognizant where if you track to a certain location to find somebody, and you're going to go into a situation where they're going to have a weapon, you might be more apt to put it on then," Shone said.

King, Nacho and Axel all got new vests.

Vested Interest, which is based out of Massachusetts, has been working with the St. Petersburg Police Department for about a decade. The nonprofit has given vests to more than 5,000 dogs nationwide thanks to donations.

"We learned of the budgetary constraints and realized that dogs nationwide needed this type of assistance," Sandy Marcal, President and Founder of Vested Interest in K9s, said.

"The dogs face potentially violent situations, and they are the first ones in the line of duty that are sent in to respond to a dangerous situation. So, they need the same level of protection as their human officers do," Marcal said.

Each vest is close to $1,000, and they’re made in Fort Myers. Departments can apply for vests through the nonprofit’s website.

The K9s just have to be 20 months old, certified in at least one aspect of police work and actively certified with their current handler, Marcal said. There’s also a page for donations on the website.