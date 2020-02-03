Legislation could lower the 'scary' price of insulin

Bradford Lively is a type-1 diabetic, which means his pancreas produces little or no insulin -- leaving his body no natural way to regulate his blood sugar.

“My insulin pump is pumping every five minutes,” he told FOX 13.

Bradford and 18-year-old Taylor McKenny, another type-1 diabetic, say they pay on average $150 a month for the survival drug -- and that's after insurance.

"It's scary seeing how much we have to pay go up and up each time,” McKenny said.

Just 10 years ago, in 2010, it cost under $40 for a vial of insulin. Today that number has jumped to around $300.

"It hard to pay my medication and supplies rent bills and school,” McKenny continued. “My parents help me out but they can’t help forever."

Congressman Charlie Crist has invited Taylor to be his guest during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. He is introducing legislation that would allow every diabetic to purchase insulin at Medicaid’s discounted price.

Advertisement

Crist says the law has support from both Republicans and Democrats.

"It’s really not a partisan issue when you think about it. It's about helping our fellow man and doing what's right for the people,” the congressman said.

