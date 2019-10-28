Letters litter lanes after mail truck crash along I-75

A crash involving a mail truck has left only one of Interstate 75’s southbound lanes open as crews work to clear mail and packages from the highway.

The scene is along southbound I-75 just north of Big Bend Road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a tractor-trailer hauling water and produce was stopped along the shoulder with two flat tires. Around 7:15 a.m., the passing mail truck swerved onto the shoulder and slammed into the back of the disabled truck.

The resulting crash left a mess along the interstate. The view from SkyFOX showed mail strewn for hundreds of feed along the road; firefighters and other workers were sweeping and even blowing the lanes clear while other crews tended to the damaged tractor-trailers.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by, causing backups through that part of Hillsborough County.

The mail truck driver, identified as a 58-year-old North Carolina man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers say charges are pending.

FHP photo