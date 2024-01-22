Lightning scout uses Heimlich to save NHL staffer in LA press box

article

After nearly 800 games and twelve years in the NHL, Tony Hrkac now works for the Lightning, keeping an eye on other teams.

"I love what I do, I love watching hockey," he said. "We watch a lot of games."

On Jan. 4, he was in the press box at LA's Crypto.com arena, gathering intel on the LA Kings.

READ: Iowa's Caitlin Clark shaken up after colliding with court-storming fan: 'Just hammered'

Between periods, he got up to get a cup of coffee.

"I just happened to look behind me," said Hrkac. "He was in trouble. I could see he was choking."

Drawing on Heimlich lessons from fifteen years ago when he was certified for a college coaching job, he forced a pretzel from the throat of an NHL staff member.

"The guy thought he was going to pass out at the time," Hrkac shared. "They said the guy was turning blue at the time."

Tampa General Hospital urgent care Dr. Paul Nanda says it might not even be once in a lifetime you'll need to know the Heimlich.

But if you need it, you'll wish you knew it.

"Anyone can do it," he said. "You don't have to be a medical professional."

READ: North Tampa Christian’s basketball team makes name for itself in fourth season

On most adults, it just takes a balled up fist and a second hand between the belly button and the rib cage.

"You are really pulling in and up," he said.

Hrkac says it was over in a matter of seconds. His career in hockey, from coach, to college player of the year, to Stanley Cup champion with the Dallas Stars in 1999, just added the new accolade of lifesaver.

"I'm glad I took those courses, and lesson learned that maybe everybody should learn, the basic in first aid," he said. "Anywhere they are, you never know when it's going to happen."

Hrkac scored 132 goals over twelve years in the NHL.