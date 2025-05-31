Lightning likely sparks Clearwater house fire

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

It appears mother nature played a role in a house fire on Saturday morning in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 5:45 a.m. at 1321 Murray Avenue.

Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue

The preliminary investigation shows that a lightning strike to the rear deck of the property sparked the fire.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

Everyone in the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.

