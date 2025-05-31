Lightning likely sparks Clearwater house fire
CLEARWATER, Fla. - It appears mother nature played a role in a house fire on Saturday morning in Clearwater.
Clearwater Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 5:45 a.m. at 1321 Murray Avenue.
Courtesy: Clearwater Fire Rescue
The preliminary investigation shows that a lightning strike to the rear deck of the property sparked the fire.
Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading.
Everyone in the house got out safely and no injuries were reported.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube