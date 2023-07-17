Lightning strike causes $53,000 worth of damage in Citrus County home fire, officials say

article

A fire caused $53,000 worth of damage to a Citrus County home after first responders said lightning struck in the area Sunday afternoon.

Citrus County Fire Rescue said they responded to the home on West Nautilus Drive at around 5:15 p.m. where they found light smoke coming from the roof line.

Firefighters immediately began working to extinguish the fire and were able to get inside the laundry room inside the home to secure power and pull a pre-connected hose line.

READ: Lightning strike sparks Spring Hill house fire: HCFR

Thick black smoke was found at waist level throughout the house, according to crews on scene. They also found smoldering furniture, blankets and drywall in the living room.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

More crews also arrived to assist with finding a fire extension as well as ventilation and mopping up once the fire was extinguished.

The residents who live at the home did tell firefighters that they weren’t home when the fire ignited, but neighbors told them lightning struck close to their home. Firefighters said after lightning struck in the area, the neighbors saw smoke coming from the home and called for help.

MORE: 2 kids and 13 animals removed from Citrus County home covered in feces, urine and debris

Fire officials said the fire caused about $53,000 worth of damages to the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters also said they found the electrical receptacle completely burned and that the fire appeared to be accidental.