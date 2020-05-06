Limited number of stores, restaurants reopen at International Plaza, University Town Center

article

International Plaza in Tampa closed its doors to the public on March 20, but reopened Wednesday morning. Sarasota's University Town Center Mall, which also closed mid-March, is also reopening.

At 11 a.m., some stores at both malls reopened for business, but with a few changes, such as a lot of signs and reminders to practice social distancing.

Much like other malls, International Plaza and UTC are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity. The Bay Street restaurants will continue offering only takeout and delivery until further notice.

For updates on which stores and restaurants are open, head over to International Plaza's website.

There are some dining rooms opening at 25% capacity at UTC, such as Kona Grill and Season's 52.

For a list of which stores and restaurants are opening at the Sarasota mall, click here.

As for other malls, Westshore Plaza reopens Friday, and Westfield Malls across Tampa Bay are expected to reopen May 15.

Simon properties, including the Premium Outlets in Tampa and Ellenton, and Tyrone Square Mall reopened on Monday.

