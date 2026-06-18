Lithia man accused of trying to meet fictitious teen for sex: ‘It was a trap’

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The Brief Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives arrested a man they said tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex. According to PCSO, Perry Thomas Olson answered a fictitious advertisement that detectives placed on a dating app. When he showed up at an arranged location to meet the fictitious teenage girl, he was arrested.



Undercover detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say arranged and traveled to have a sexual encounter with a fictitious 14-year-old girl.

Undercover investigation

What we know:

According to PCSO, on June 17, Perry Thomas Olson, 33, answered a fictitious advertisement that detectives placed on a dating app depicting a man who was prostituting his 14-year-old daughter.

The undercover detectives said Olson texted the phone number on the ad, and they answered it.

The detectives said Olson asked the detective about the price and then discussed the girl’s age and the circumstances of the sexual encounter.

Around 4 p.m., detectives said Olson texted that he arrived at a designated meeting place, and he was immediately taken into custody.

According to PCSO, Olson had $200 cash, two condoms, and a bottle of lubricant when he was arrested.

He was charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity-victim under 18, traveling to meet using a computer to solicit a parent for sex with a minor, attempting lewd/lascivious battery on victim 12-16, use a computer to solicit a parent/guardian, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

‘It was a trap’

What they're saying:

"The suspect thought he was communicating and negotiating with a man who was going to let him have sex with his daughter for $200," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "The suspect even asked if it was a trap. Newsflash--- it was a trap. And now there is one less dangerous predator out there preying on innocent children, because we locked him up in the Polk County Jail."