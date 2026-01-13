Lithia neighbors push back against proposed sports complex in agricultural area: 'It's worth fighting for'

The Brief Neighbors in Lithia say what they call a sports facility is disrupting the peace of their agricultural community. Hillsborough County cited the property owner for improper zoning and unpermitted work. The homeowner requested his land be rezoned, and that hearing is scheduled for February 23.



Residents living near Boyette Road in Lithia say what they call a sports complex operating on land zoned "agricultural rural" is changing the character of their community.

What we know:

Homeowners say increased noise, bright lights and activity are impacting both their quality of life and nearby agricultural businesses.

Kat Wiggins, who owns HorseFleet Academy next door, says the activity has interfered with her ability to safely give riding lessons, forcing cancellations when horses become startled by noise and lights.

Dig deeper:

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement has issued at least one violation to the property owner, Almosta Farm Athletics, LLC, citing improper zoning use and unpermitted work. In November, the owner filed a rezoning application seeking Planned Development (PD) commercial zoning.

The request would allow two soccer fields, an astroturf field, a batting cage building, smaller buildings and one 22,000 sq ft large building.

The Hillsborough County Fire Marshal also opened a case. During a December inspection, they noted multiple unpermitted renovations and buildings on the property.

Fire officials said the owner told inspectors the land was being used only for family purposes, despite flyers advertising weekly sports clinics uncovered by the Fire Marshal Lead Inspector.

What they're saying:

Longtime residents say they understand growth is inevitable, but argue this type of development does not belong in an agricultural rural area.

Neighbors have formed the group Preserve Rural Lithia, saying they fear the rezoning could set a precedent for more commercial development in their community.

"This is a special place," said homeowner Karla Evans. "And, it’s definitely worth fighting for."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Hillsborough County will approve the rezoning request or impose further enforcement actions. FOX 13 News reached out to the property owner for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

What's next:

A public hearing on the rezoning request is scheduled for February 23 at 6 p.m. at 601 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa.