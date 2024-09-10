Hillsborough County looking into solutions for traffic in Fish Hawk community

Hillsborough County is exploring solutions to ongoing traffic issues along Lithia Pinecrest Road after Fish Hawk residents expressed frustrations.

Drivers said the start of the school year has worsened the issue.

Jim Gaffney moved to the area with his family 9 years ago. He said,

"Schools are great," he said. "It’s a healthy community with great principles for families and kids."

Every day he commutes to work driving the entirety of Lithia Pinecrest Road.

"Off hours, with green lights, it’s about a 13 to 15-minute drive. On a typical Wednesday evening, coming home at 5:15 at night, it’s closer to 50 minutes, almost an hour," he said.

He believes it's partially due to the road narrowing to two lanes in some places.

"God forbid it rains, you’re going to double the time it takes you to commute someplace," he said.

Gaffney said another reason for the congestion is school pickup lines.

Mageda Kubis takes 6 to 7 trips every weekday living on a street where school buses don't go.

"6 to 7 times a day on the road. I have to take the kids to school every single morning, and then I have to pick them up from school. So that right there, that is 4 trips a day," she said, "They go to a gymnastics practice 5 days a week."

Kubis leaves the house 45 minutes before school starts, just 1.9 miles away.

Meanwhile, Marc Dannon's wife, who nannies their grandchildren, had to get creative to tolerate the traffic.

"There’s a country club, we purchased a membership simply so that once we get to that area, she can cut through the golf course development," he said, "It cost about $150 a month."

"Sometimes she would literally go 5 miles, 8 miles out of her way. She wouldn’t get there any quicker. But at least she wouldn’t be in stop-and-go traffic."

Hillsborough County said it is looking at solutions to this problem. So far, a PD&E study is underway for a 7.5-mile stretch of Lithia Pinecrest Road through the end of the year.

It spans from Lumsden Rd to Fishhawk Blvd in addition to Bloomingdale Ave to Pearson Road. Officials are considering widening those roads, adding turn lanes as well as roundabouts.

But the $146 million price tag for construction remains unfunded. For more information, click here.