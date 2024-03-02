Interactive art and live music at Gasparilla Festival of the Arts in Tampa

article

From giant fruit, to fashion, and ferocious dinosaurs, artwork in all forms can be found at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts taking over Julian B Lane River Front Park this weekend.

"We've got over 235 artists here, 15 emerging artists, five local artists spotlight, as well as interactive art, live art, and a ton of family-friendly activities," said board member Tara Knauss Wilga.

Artists compete for nearly $100,000 in awards, including the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award. Every year, a participating artist’s creation is also chosen as the official image of the festival.

This year, it’s the painting "Ride Your Way" by Mexico-born, Chicago-based artist Karina Llergo.

"When they called me, I was so excited I started screaming in Spanish," Llergo laughed. "It's a representation of riding through life, in your own manner and leaving all your troubles behind - you're always following your soul, and you're going forward."

It's a message the Gasparilla Festival of Arts board felt resonated with the people of Tampa Bay.

Llergo told FOX 13 it's a dream to see the masterpiece featured on this year's posters, merchandise and even recreated through an interactive installation. But, she says the biggest honor -and what brings her back year after year - is getting to interact with other artists and folks who support her work, like Jill Boudreau, who went home with a new Llergo creation on Saturday.

"All the flow and the movement, the colors, it's just active when you look at it, it just makes you feel happy and good when you look at them," Boudreau said of Llergo's work.

Beyond the art, there’s live music, food from local restaurants and food trucks, and areas designed for children and families. Admission is free, unless you choose to upgrade your experience to VIP.

