SUN 'n FUN Fly-In 50th anniversary highlights passion for aviation, celebrates thousands of volunteers

The SUN 'n FUN Fly-In in Lakeland is celebrating a major milestone this year—its 50th anniversary.

More than 200,000 people from 80 countries visited the Sun n Fun Fly-In at Lakeland Linder International Airport last year and more than 3,500 airplanes fly into the six-day event which takes place on more than 800 acres.

"It's a logistical puzzle and ballet to put it all together," explained Gene Conrad, the president & CEO of SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo.

READ: Investigators search for 2 women who abandoned dog in Lakeland neighborhood: Grady Judd

The 50th Anniversary of the Fly-In is all about celebrating the passion for aviation and the 2,900 volunteers who help make the huge event possible.

FILE: SUN 'n FUN

"Whatever they put on my desk is normally what I end up doing," said Becky Clarkson, expo events volunteer.

This year will be Clarkson's 11th Fly-In. She supports administrative staff to make sure the show goes smoothly. She says it's incredible the event has thrived over the past five decades.

READ: RP Funding Center in Lakeland enforces new bag check and clear bags policy

"There's definitely increased enthusiasm going forward how aviation is being encouraged and grown in the next generation," Clarkson shared.

FILE: SUN 'n FUN

The fly-in will have over 580 exhibitors this year -- companies from all over the US and the world showing off their avionics, new engines and more. They'll also have more war birds this year.

READ: City of Lakeland considers paid parking to address on-street parking shortage during peak-times

"We have a massive contingent of commemorative Air Force World War Two aircraft that are coming this year as well and you'll be able to get rides on these aircraft whether it's B-29 or B-51," said Conrad.

FILE: SUN 'n FUN

Clarkson says what she enjoys most is seeing the guests' enthusiastic reactions and inspiring a dream.

READ: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ suspect arrested on child sex abuse charges in Polk County: ‘No haven for him’

"Here the remuneration is the appreciation, love, and encouragement from all of those kids learning to fly," said Clarkson. "They're like thank you and that's why the volunteer heart really exists here at SUN 'n FUN. Because that encouragement comes back to us and that's why we're all here."

FILE: SUN 'n FUN

The Fly-In starts on April 9 and ends on April 14.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter