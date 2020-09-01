Live hand grenade 'secured' after it was dropped off at Dunedin fire station, sheriff's office says

article

Pinellas County deputies said a live grenade was dropped off at the Dunedin Fire Department, prompting the agency to shut down part of Belcher Road as they investigate the device.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Belcher Road were closed between Evans Road and Republic Drive, but have since reopened.

Deputies said the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad "secured" the live hand grenade, but didn't provide additional information.

The sheriff's office said someone was cleaning out their garage when they found the device and brought it to the fire station.