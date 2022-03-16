Live jazz returns to Avalon Park in Wesley Chapel

A popular, outdoor, live music event returns to Wesley Chapel this weekend.

Jazz Under the Starz is an art series being held on the third Saturday of the month at Avalon Park. It features live music, painting, food trucks and more.

Jazz Under the Starz is the brainchild of Arlene Brown, owner of Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks, a coffee shop in New Tampa. She began bringing musicians into the shop to perform in November 2019, but a few months later, COVID-19 forced her to shut down.

When she reopened, social distancing measures didn’t permit the live music inside, so she set up outdoor performances in the parking lot. The event quickly expanded and outgrew the space. Now, it's taking place at Avalon Park.

Jazz Under the Starz will take place at 33501 SR 54 in Wesley Chapel every third Saturday through August from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20, but children 12 and under may attend for free. However, there will be no cash accepted at the event. Advanced tickets may be purchased online.

LINK: For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jazzunderthestarz.com.