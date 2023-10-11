Expand / Collapse search
Live wires fall on Tampa railroad tracks, causes traffic delays on Jackson Street: Fire crews

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is delayed on Jackson Street and South Nebraska Avenue in Tampa after crews said live wires fell on the railroad tracks in the area. 

Tampa Fire Rescue said two eastbound lanes on Jackson Street are closed while TECO crews work to deenergize the lines. 

Light smoke is visible on the tracks, but crews said a fire has not sparked in the area. Officers with the Tampa Police Department will continue to assist with traffic to keep the area safe while crews work. 

Firefighters said the cause of the downed wires is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 