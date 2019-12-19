Living in luxury: Another high-rise condo is coming to South Tampa

article

A developer unveiled plans for a luxury condo tower along Bayshore Boulevard, called “Altura on Bayshore.”

Ronto Group, a Naples-based developer, said the goal is for it to become one of the premiere luxury towers in South Tampa. On Thursday morning, the company released a virtual video, revealing what each condo will look like.

It will feature 22 stories with 73 condos and six penthouses. The tower will also include an elaborate rooftop lounge, as well as a pool area.

Prices will range from $1 million to $2.9 million.

Rendering of inside a condo unit at Altura on Bayshore. (Ronto Group)

The condos will offer views of the Hillsborough Bay to the east and views of South Tampa to the west. Each unit will also have its own private elevator service.

The Ronto Group has not revealed a timeline for presales or construction. If you’re interested in learning more about Alture on Bayshore, you can visit the on-site sales gallery on West Barcelona Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

LINK: You can also head over to Altura on Bayshore's website.