Loan program opens for Hillsborough County businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene

The Florida Department of Commerce has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Businesses across Hillsborough County that were impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for the program.

$15 million is available.

The program provides short-term, zero-interest working capital loans that are intended to bridge the gap between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer-term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

You can learn more about the program by clicking here.

The application deadline is Nov. 24.

You can also call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

