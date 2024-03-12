Local authors 'Break the Silence' with book anthology to share the stories of survivors

Tampa Bay writers Michelle Jewsbury and Elyse Howard are sharing their stories, hoping to inspire others and shatter the barriers of silence.

Jewsbury compiled a diverse collection of survivors to tell their stories in the book, "Breaking the Silence: Voices of Survivors Vol. 1." Howard is included in the anthology collection of stories.

The writers hope to inspire others to share their stories of surviving trauma and how they hope to make this the first of many volumes of the book.

The book, "Breaking the Silence: Voices of Survivors Vol. 1," can be purchased here by clicking here.

