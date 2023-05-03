Local businesses show support through Military Bay, USA

Air Force veteran CJ Mahoney is flying in a different way these days. He works alongside his son Alexander as a drone pilot for their family business, Katbrat Studios.

"We do a lot of different services, such as aerial and digital media," Alexander explained.

The Mahoneys are using their business to support other military families. They've signed up to be part of an initiative called Military Bay, USA.

"This was something that my wife had found out through the Tampa Bay Chamber," said CJ.

Dr. Bob Rohrlack said the idea grew rapidly due to the public support for "all things military" in the community.

"We worked for about a year to go through all the normal legal federal government processes to get that registered. And now we are working very hard to get as many people, businesses, organizations, clubs, and individuals as possible to brand Military Bay, USA, where it makes sense and what they do. I have a son who's a captain in the Army. So personally, it's very important to show that support for the military," he explained.

Through this effort, the Mahoneys hope to be part of a welcome committee of sorts to help military members and their families feel right at home.

"For instance, transitioning into civilians, that was really difficult for us learning how to get used to that lifestyle. Hopefully, we can help other families out with that, maybe give them another sense of community", said Alexander.

"I think the more help they can get, the better. There's a lot of things that we go through as military families and as the spouses and children can attest to that They do need that assistance in many areas and business and work for them is one of them," said CJ.

For more information about how to participate in Military Bay, USA, click here.