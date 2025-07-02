Local driving school reacts to state's new driver's education course requirement

The Brief The required Driver Education and Traffic Safety (DETS) course went into effect on July 1. The state says the new law aims to enhance safety on the road.



Teenagers will now have to complete a driver's education course in order to get their learner's permit.

The required course went into effect on July 1.

Cheryl Giles is the owner of Atlantic Driving School in Winter Haven.

"We've been here over 25 years," said Giles. "We teach kids to drive. Adults to drive. All ages."

What we know:

She's in full support of a new state law that requires 15 to 17-year-olds to complete a six-hour online Driver Education and Traffic Safety (DETS) course.

It'll replace the previous four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

"We have so many people moving here from other states that they're not aware of what Florida traffic laws actually are," said Giles. "They can drive but they're not aware of what the laws are so this is going to be a much better explanation."

The state says the new law aims to enhance safety on the road.

As the state creates the new course's curriculum, teens can still opt to take the old four-course between now and July 31.

READ: Local developer to revitalize historic and blighted downtown Winter Haven properties

Big picture view:

Giles says the more education the better and hopes the curriculum touches on one important aspect.

"I really do hope it does touch on the hands-free law because probably the biggest thing we see is distracted," said Giles. "That's something I hope they change to make these kids under 18 realize the importance of it."

What's next:

Giles says even though the law went into effect on July 1, they were granted an extension until Aug. 1.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube