Local developer to revitalize historic and blighted downtown Winter Haven properties

The Brief The Grand Central Project will redevelop four buildings in the heart of downtown. The $20 million project is expected to generate 200 jobs throughout its construction and completion. The Winter Haven City Commission will vote on whether to approve the developer's application on Monday, June 23.



Empty and blighted buildings in the heart of downtown will be getting a new lease on life.

The buildings, a couple more than a century old, are envisioned to house a coffee shop, bar, event space, and more.

Jorge Toro has owned The Print House Company downtown for nearly five years.

"We do everything from screen printing to embroidery to digital printing," he said.

Around the corner from his shop at Central Avenue and Third Street SW are four old and vacant buildings: The Taylor building, Mowery South and Mowery North, and the Hoffman building.

What they're saying:

"I like those buildings, but there's no way to rent them or lease them," said Toro. "Now that someone's taking care of them and bringing business, it will be great, you know."

A local developer and owner of the properties is planning to revitalize the buildings, two of which, Mowry North and Mowry South, are the oldest buildings in downtown at nearly 110 years old.

The Taylor building's front facade will be returned to its original appearance and is proposed to include a coffee shop, bar, and retail space on the first floor. The floors above will include co-working space and office space.

Mowery North will include a restaurant on the first floor and office space on the second floor. Mowery South will be renovated into an event space.

The Hoffman building, which is adjacent to a city-owned parking lot, will be renovated into a salon and wellness center and a possible office space.

Toro hopes to see something unique. "Game rooms or maybe more bars like a speak easy. Something that's different than the things we already have."

Big picture view:

The $20 million project is expected to generate 200 jobs throughout its construction and completion.

T. Michael Stavres, Winter Haven's City Manager, says he hopes the blighted properties can be transformed to add more value to the area.

"When you have buildings that are active and employment within them and occupancy, that's additional foot traffic downtown that's visiting other restaurants and food and beverage industries," he said. "It's bringing about more economic activity."

Toro says he'll see if any of the new office spaces will be a good fit for his own business. "You never know, you know. If it's a bigger place and has the things we need, why not?"

What's next:

The Winter Haven City Commission will vote on whether to approve the developer's application on Monday, June 23.

If the developer gets the necessary permits, renovations could start as early as this Fall.

