Local first responders finalize safety plans ahead of Gasparilla festivities

Local first responders met Tuesday to finalize their safety plans ahead of Gasparilla.

Dozens of law enforcement, EMS, and fire officials gathered to go over possible scenarios they could face, all in hopes of keeping Gasparilla sailing smoothly.

"Things and decisions we make here will impact us in ways we don’t even know," said Tampa’s Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

First responder used the round-table exercise to prepare for the unknown. They are all collaborating behind the scenes to ensure there are as few surprises as possible come parade day in Tampa.

"There's no specific threat, but we like to practice this before every major event," said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Donna Lusczynski.

In terms of the on-duty numbers for Gasparilla, it's all hands on deck.

"We have to make sure if something were to occur, we're able to respond quickly and exit that area if we need to get some kind of medical emergency out there," Lusczynski said.

With huge crowds expected to return to Bayshore Boulevard Tampa’s interim police chief said attendees have a role to play in safety during the festivities.

"We want to them to come and have a good time, but if you see something, say something," Chief Bercaw said.

The Gasparilla Children’s parade is January 21, and the Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the next weekend, January 28.