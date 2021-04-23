Logrolling dog often steals lumberjack show at Florida State Fair 

Ax throwing may not be as novel a concept anymore, but what if a double-bladed full-size ax was being tossed? Perhaps you’ve wondered if a pair of log cutters using a manual saw blade can cut a log faster than someone with a chainsaw.

Visitors to the Florida State Fair can experience all of that plus the action-packed entertainment of logging professionals at the ‘Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show’.

"There's logrolling, chopping, sawing, ax throwing, hot saw racing," stated Lee LeCaptain from the ‘Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.’ (It's) good old-fashioned family fun!"

The full show operates three times each day at the fair; 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They demonstrate fan favorites like logrolling and springboard chopping, but also sprinkle in competitions with the dragster chainsaws and crosscut saws.

While every lumberjack is a professional, there is one star that steals the spotlight every time she makes an appearance.

"We've got Gracie," gushed LeCaptain. "Gracie is a silver Labrador."

Gracie's talent seems to eclipse her human handlers when it comes to the water.

"She's a logrolling dog," explained LeCaptain. "You're never going to see it anywhere else."

But unlike some of the shows at the fair, the audience can test out their lumberjack skills.

"If you'd like to try ax throwing, you can come to the fair and try ax throwing with no pressure," LeCaptain said.

The competitions and skill work on display will make anyone who's had to clean up a fallen tree after a heavy storm envious of these guys. The audience may even pick up a few tricks of the trade.

"Come on over here and get your lumberjack fix," stated LeCaptain.

The ‘Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show’ is free with admission to the Florida State Fair.

They are located in the Louise Serio Ring next to the barns on Equestrian Way and Horse Show Way.

