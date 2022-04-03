Long Island cops corral slippery seal out on the town

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Southampton Town Police Department via Facebook

A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through the town of Southampton in Suffolk County.

The Southampton Town Police Department said they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store near the Peconic River in Riverhead.

When officers arrived, they found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near the Budget Host in.

The seal attempted to flee southwest toward a motel but eventually was corralled and taken into custody.

The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, according to police.

With the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters