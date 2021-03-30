Longtime Tampa radio host Tedd Webb dies at age 72

His voice was on local radio for more than 50 years, but long-time broadcaster Tedd Webb has passed away. He was suffering from diabetes and dementia and recently stopped dialysis, saying he was at peace.

He was born Henry Ruiz, a kid from west Tampa whose dream to be on the radio came true as Tedd Webb. He was a fixture on Tampa Bay airwaves for 54 years.

"There’s nobody like him," offered his 'AM Tampa Bay' co-host for 24 years, fellow icon Jack Harris. "He was so versatile to do so many things. Just loved life, an incredible guy."

Webb was a top D.J., a singer in local bands, and he had a lifelong love of pro wrestling.

"Tedd developed a trust early on in his career with wrestlers," recalled Jerry Brisco, who had just arrived in Tampa in 1969 when he met Tedd.

Tedd Webb, courtesy iHeart Media

Brisco and other retired wrestlers honored Tedd just weeks before he died.

"Every time I had time off and I wanted a cold one or needed a place where I could get a Cuban sandwich, Tedd Webb was the guy to go talk to," he said.

But Tedd’s biggest fame came as a conservative voice on WFLA-AM radio. Harris recalled when liberal activist Ron Reagan was on the show talking negatively about his father the president.

Tedd got mad.

"And then he said, ‘You want to go out in the parking lot? You want to fight?’ and I said, ‘Wait, wait guys, hold on, hold on.’ And that went viral."

He always knew his audience because he knew his city, and Tedd lived his trademark slogan.

"’Live it up,’ always at the end of every show," Harris said. "We’re still running that ‘live it up’ thing."

Webb retired in 2018 after suffering a heart attack, and had entered hospice care just last week.

"I’m leaving something I love," he told FOX 13 when he retired. "It’s always very difficult to do that."