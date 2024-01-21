Longtime Zephyrhills police sergeant passes after cancer battle

article

The Zephyrhills Police Department and the City of Zephyrhills announced on Sunday that Sergeant David Dixon passed away.

Sgt. Dixon served the residents of Zephyrhills for 15 years, according to the police department.

Officials say Sgt. Dixon started his career with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He served with the sheriff's office for four years before joining the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Sgt. Dixon was a Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer, and Patrol Sergeant during his career in law enforcement.

The police department says Sgt. Dixon had cancer.