LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 in critical condition after attack in Encino, building on lockdown

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8:00PM
FOX 11

Three medical workers stabbed at Encino hospital

Three people were stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday; police are working to take the suspect into custody.

LOS ANGELES - At least three people are fighting for their lives after being stabbed at a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.

The hospital is on lockdown as there is a standoff underway between law enforcement officers and the suspect.

It is unknown as of Friday night if the suspect and the stabbing victims knew each other.

FOX 11's crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

The attack comes days after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital was under attack by a gunman. The attack at the St. Francis Health System – Natalie Building ended with four people dead, including the suspect's surgeon.

Prior to the Tulsa hospital shooting, the U.S. saw other mass shootings, including an attack that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

