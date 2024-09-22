Los Chapos Tacos in Tampa offers a taste of Mexico

Los Chapos Tacos serves authentic mexican tacos in Tampa.

Owner Christopher Rodriguez opened the venue as a side gig outside his other business.

"We had a food truck parked outside of our building here," he recalled. "And we started selling the street tacos and little by little it just exploded."

The food truck is now a full-on restaurant with several locations across the Tampa Bay area.

"We feature a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, street tacos, appetizers and deserts," said Rodriguez.

But one of the real secrets isn't a what, it's a who that is in the kitchen at Los Chapos Tacos.

"Me and my wife traveled to Mexico City and we traveled to a bunch of tacorias to bring back inspiration," he said. "Not only did we bring back inspiration, but we brought back an amazing chef that is going to be joining our team."

That chef, Jonathan Reyes, brings the flavors and tastes of Mexico to his creations in the kitchen.

"I'm really passionate about food. I love eating, I love also cooking," he said. "The best part about cooking is whenever you're finding smiling faces on your customers."

Smiling faces is the goal every day at Los Chapos Tacos, and the secret revealed from Reyes is in the creation.

"What I think makes a taco perfect, it's a perfect tortilla really well heated and the best salsa," Reyes said. "As a Mexican we're always looking about spiciness."

The teamwork between Rodriguez and Reyes is sure to put a smile on your face too.

To learn more about Los Chapos Tacos and to view their menu, click here.

You can visit them in person at 951 East 7th Avenue in Ybor City or their Lutz or Brandon locations.

