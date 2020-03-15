Lost alligator hitches ride in back of Hillsborough County cruiser

An alligator in Hillsborough County got to ride in the back of a patrol car after getting lost. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone called to report that an alligator was in the middle of the road.

Two deputies responding to the call, grabbed the gator, taped its mouth and legs, before picking it up and putting it in the back of their cruiser. They drove the animal a short distance to drop it off in its natural habitat.