Lost dog rescued after being stranded at sea for 3 hours

On July 17, rescuers at the Porthcawl Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) station in Porthcawl, Wales, saved a small dog that had been lost at sea for three hours.

Ollie, the springer spaniel, was reported missing by his owner just after 8 a.m. when he disappeared after going for a swim at Newton Beach in Porthcawl.

The lifeboat crew set off twice in hopes of finding the lost dog.

After returning to the shore the first time hoping that the spaniel swam to safety, they set off a second time, eventually finding the dog at the base of a nearby cliff.

The footage shows the moment Ollie was lifted to safety after being spotted by a kayaker who alerted the team.

"It’s incredible that Ollie had spent over 3 hours at sea when he was found and was around 3 miles from where he’d first gone into the water," Porthcawl RNLI helm Simon Emms said.

