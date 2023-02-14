Loved ones of fallen officers aim to help others who lose someone in the line of duty

More than 10 years ago a group of women became members of a club they didn’t want to be in. Because in order to get in, you have to lose a loved one in the line of duty.

Today, they’re spreading awareness about the organization that took them in and carried them through the toughest time of their lives.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured: Tampa Police Corporal Michael Roberts

Tampa Police Corporal Michael Roberts was shot and killed by a suspect on August 19, 2009, while patrolling Nebraska Avenue following several burglaries.

READ: Symbol of strength: Massive lion memorializes officer who died saving others

"Our son was three when Mike was killed, so it’s having to go through every milestone on my own," His widow Cindy Roberts said.

Tampa police officer Kenny Patrillo played on a hockey league with Roberts. The two were close.

"He was a cops, cop and that is, if you ask any police officer, that is the biggest compliment you can be paid," Patrillo said. "Mike would do anything for you. He was a fantastic officer, fantastic K9 handler."

On January 24, 2011, St. Pete police officer Jeffrey Yaslowitz and Sergeant Thomas Baitinger were ambushed. Shot by a suspect hiding out in the attic of a home on 28th Avenue South.

Pictured: St. Pete police officer Jeffrey Yaslowitz with his family.

MORE: Young Charlotte County deputy killed in I-75 DUI crash will be laid to rest

His widow Lorraine Yaslowitz recalled the moment she told their three children.

"Caleb just shouted ‘no, no, no,’ and I said ‘daddy’s not coming home, he’s home with Jesus now, and we’ve got to take this and go do good.’ He did not take this in vain, it will never be in vain," exclaimed Yaslowitz through tears.

The fallen officers loved ones have made it their mission to help other families who end up in the same awful situation through an organization called COPS, which stands for Concerns of Police Survivors.

"There is that understanding of we’ve been through something that we shouldn’t have had to go through, you know just having that support," said Stephanie Barnes, the sister of Yaslowitz.

"There’s scholarships, there’s retreats. The resource that we really took advantage for us was counseling," explained Lorraine.

PREVIOUS: Teen runner dedicates one mile to fallen Polk County deputy killed by friendly fire

When Cindy Roberts' husband was killed in the line of duty, she didn’t know about COPS.

"At the time that Mike was killed, there wasn’t any other surviving spouses that had young children in our area, so there wasn’t someone I could call or resource and say what do you do with this? How you do you handle this first year? Second year? How do you deal with children and guide them and walk them through this journey?" she said.

Today, Roberts is a board member of the West Central Florida Chapter.

"We have over 300 households and within those households there could be multiple survivors living as well," said Roberts.

COPS has 55 chapters throughout the country offering counseling, retreats, scholarships and much more. The organization also does a lot of great work with police officers.

READ: Loved ones give final farewell to Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run

"The cool thing about COPS is they help you deal with the worst thing you’ve ever seen," said Kenny Patrillo.

Patrillo has been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years and has lost four officers.

"It’s one of the few places that you can go as an officer that you get to feel normal. Because all of us are broken, were broken from different scenes and different experiences," he said. "It was exactly what I needed, and I don’t have a problem saying right now that cops saved my life."

Over the years, these women have held various fundraisers to support their efforts, and they’re looking forward to their biggest one yet. Their first Gala on February 18.

PREVIOUS: Teen runner dedicates one mile to fallen Polk County deputy killed by friendly fire

"It is part of the healing you know just bringing the community together and showing awareness for the people that matter that are out there sacrificing their time and just the possibility of them not breathing ever again," Yaslowitz said. "That’s what this event is going to do and were really excited about it."

They didn’t want to be a part of COPS, but tragedy set them on this path, and they’re dedicated to helping others in the law enforcement community.

"It’s important for our law enforcement community to know that when they go to work if something were to happen, and they don’t come home that there’s a catch net there for their family. Their family won’t be alone. There will be people there to hold their hand, guide them and walk alongside them for as long as they need it," Roberts explained.

The first annual COPS Gala will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Tampa Airport Marriot. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about this organization, visit www.westcentralflcops.org.