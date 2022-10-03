Loved ones to give final farewell to Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers will pay their final respects to a Pinellas County deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The funeral service for Deputy Michael Hartwick will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. A procession to the church is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to attend. However, PCSO says there is limited parking onsite.

Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call, and a fly-over. There will be no procession following the service.

PREVIOUS: Illegal immigrant arrested after hitting, killing Pinellas County deputy and fleeing scene

Family donations are being accepted at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Anyone wishing to make a financial donation to Deputy Hartwick’s family is asked to make checks payable to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and send to:

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ATTN: Fiscal Affairs Bureau

P.O. Drawer 2500

Largo, FL 33779-2500

Click here to visit a landing page created by PCSO that has the processional and memorial video, information for funeral services, a place to leave messages for the family, and information about Deputy Hartwick.

Deputy Hartwick was killed on Sept. 22, when he was struck by a construction worker driving a front-loader on Interstate 275, near Roosevelt Boulevard.

He had been assigned to direct traffic away from the construction site. Investigators said the construction worker fled the scene, sparking a nine-hour manhunt. That worker, along with another crew member, have since been charged in Hartwick's death. Both were undocumented immigrants.

RELATED: State investigating how two undocumented workers arrested in Pinellas County deputy's death were hired

Investigators said they are looking into whether the suspects used falsified information to get hired with state contractor, Archer Western.