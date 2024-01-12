Loved ones remember 27-year-old woman killed in head-on crash

Loved ones are mourning the death of a 27-year-old woman after she was killed in a head-on crash.

A 21-year-old semi-truck driver was charged with driving drunk and causing the crash that happened on Wednesday night in Winter Haven.

Family and friends are remembering Chelsea Darwin, 27, of Winter Haven.

Pictured: Chelsea Darwin

"She did a lot for her community wherever she was at. She easily made friends. She was well liked. I don't know anybody who would speak ill of Chelsea," said Donald Bazzell, Chelsea's grandfather.

"She was never a down type of person. She loved adventure. Going out and doing things together. She had a spunky personality," said Keely Calixtro, Darwin's best friend.

Bazzell says she completed a 4-year degree in Psychology at University of Indiana - Purdue and got her dream job working at CocaCola in Human Resources.

She had her whole future ahead of her.

"My daughter was robbed of having a relationship with her daughter through the years. Having grandchildren. All of that taken away because of a careless individual," said Bazzell.

Darwin was heading north on Spirit Lake Road in Winter Haven Wednesday night and was less than a mile away from home when Polk County deputies say Moyses Ramirez, 21, of Arcadia was heading south. He's accused of crossing over the center line and hitting her car head-on in his semi-truck.

Pictured: Moyses Ramirez

Deputies add Ramirez was seen throwing objects, likely empty beer cans, from the cab of the truck.

According to deputies, Ramirez showed signs of impairment at the scene and his breath samples measured a .107 and .108, above the legal limit of .08.

Ramirez made his first appearance Friday afternoon where he was denied bond for DUI - Manslaughter.

Darwin's loved ones hope he's held accountable.

"If I could see him and speak with him I would tell him that was very stupid and immature," said Calixtro. "He should've known better. I'm sure his parents raised him better than that."

"I'm hoping nobody buys the excuse that 'I was drunk, Oh I didn't know what I was doing.' He knew enough to try and evade law enforcement and this tells me this guy has terrible, terrible character," said Bazzell. "And I'm asking he not be cut any slack whatsoever when it comes to bail or sentencing."

Ramirez was charged with DUI Manslaughter, DUI with Property Damage, Simple DUI, and Tampering with Evidence.

His arraignment is scheduled for February.