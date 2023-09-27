LPD: 55-year-old man drives into two mailboxes and electric pole during fatal crash

article

Police are investigating what caused a 55-year-old man to drive off a Lakeland road on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:36 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of a black Nissan Versa being involved in a crash on the 600 block of East Parker Street.

Officials say they found the driver unresponsive at the scene. The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures, according to authorities.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite their best efforts.

Investigators say that the man was driving east on East Parker Street when he left the north side of the road for unknown reasons. The Nissan hit two mailboxes and then a metal electric pole, according to police.

The 55-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lakeland police say that the road was closed for two hours during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

