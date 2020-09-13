‘Lucky’ cat gets adopted after being rescued from 2 concrete pillars in Winter Haven

article

A cat with nine lives was rescued from two concrete pillars and then got adopted. According to the Winter Have Police Department, called saw the kitten run across busy Cypress Gardens Blvd near Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven when it fell into a crack and got stuck.

Winter Have firefighters answered the call and saved the kitten using tools on their truck.

Firefighter/paramedic Corey Hart proudly showed off the fur baby after the rescue.

Another firefighter family adopted the kitten and appropriately named her Lucky.