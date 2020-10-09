Lutz café feeds body, soul with plant-based, vegetarian meals

Revelations Café is the manifestation of a vision Mia Graham had three and a half years ago.

"When people walk in, we try our best to cultivate an atmosphere that's conducive for the vision that God gave us," said Mia Graham. "To convey to the customers and the guests that they are important, that they matter and that they are welcome."

At the heart of that vision is serving food in a peaceful atmosphere purposely designed as an escape from this busy fast-paced culture. That intentional care for the customer is what draws people to come back again and again.

"The people that come here, they know they've come into something different," Mia Graham explained. "(And) we invited everyone to come in here."

The café’s menu is plant-based and offers a variety of vegetarian options. For breakfast, there are familiar offerings such as eggs, omelets, waffles, pancakes and French toast. It also offers more unique items such as avocado toast, pesto avocado toast and berry smoothies.

The Grahams also host programs to educate the community on the health benefits of plant-based and vegetarian diets. They have cooking and education classes coming at the end of the month along with a new menu on October 24.

"We believe that everyone that steps through the doors at Revelations Cafe is here for a reason," stated Bobby Graham.

That reason is part of the purpose that the Grahams strive after each day they open the doors.

"We want to do this with love," Bobby Graham said.

Revelations Café is located in the Northgate Square shopping plaza at 17808 North Dale Mabry Highway. Learn more here.

