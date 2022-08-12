Lyons Magnus recalls more products, including milk, formula, nutrient shakes

article

A potential microbial contamination led to Lyons Magnus extending its recall of food and beverage products.

The company initially announced a recall of 53 products on July 29. An Aug. 10 FDA report said the company expanded its voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates.

Recalled products include items under brand names like Oatly, Organic Valley and Premier Protein.

Analysts determined the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

Recalled products should be returned for refund or disposed of immediately, the FDA said. Consumers are instructed to direct questions to Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557 or www.lyonsmagnus.com .

The potential microbial contamination comes from organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Cronobacter is a bacterium that has been found in a variety of dry foods, including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cronobacter illnesses are rare, but potentially deadly for infants and adults with weakened immune systems.

Clostridium bacteria are one of the most common causes of foodborne illness, according to the CDC

A list of recalled products can be viewed on the FDA's website.