MacDill declares public health emergency after 3 test positive for COVID-19

Officials at MacDill Air Force Base announced its first case of COVID-19 last week. Monday, the base declared a public health emergency after two more tested positive.

MacDill said there are no immediate restrictions in place but they may be implemented in the future.

The base said its leadership is working with the community leaders to ensure the health and safety of service members and their families, and the public.

"As we have seen, this is a very complex and ever-changing situation. We will continue to provide timely updates as more information emerges," MacDill said in a statement.

