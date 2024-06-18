Madeira Beach looks to ramp up beach safety with lifeguard program, designated swim zones

The City of Madeira Beach is looking to ramp up beach safety through a lifeguard program and new designated swim zones. Tuesday night was the first of two Swim Zones Public Workshop meetings, where City Manager Robin Gomez asked the community for input on the two proposed programs.

Gomez said the city wants to delineate where people can swim along its two-mile shoreline.

"Should it be our entire two miles of sand or just where the public parking lots are and also figure out how they should be delineated. Should we use buoys or poles?," he said.

The city is also considering joining some nearby municipalities and launching a lifeguard program.

"Here in Pinellas County, it has been very limited Fort De Soto Park, Sand Key Park, Fred Howard, and of course, Clearwater Beach, that have lifeguards," he said.

It would include the construction of three lifeguard stations at each of the city's three beach parks.

In total, it would cost $400,000 annually to operate.

"It would cost our visitors. The visitors would pay to fund a lifeguard program, so it would come from parking fees and the parking fund to pay for lifeguards and all of the equipment," he said. "The city is considering increasing our hourly parking rate from $3 an hour to $4 an hour and that would more than cover the cost if we choose to pursue such a program."

Each station would be staffed with two mostly part-time lifeguards. Gomez said the challenge would be hiring those positions with the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

"Personnel is going to be a little bit of a challenge," he said. "I know the county and Clearwater has had issues with filling positions."

Beach visitors like Andrea Montes are in support of a lifeguard program.

"I think that would be an amazing addition to this beach considering how many families come here and how many kids with the waves, it would be great," she said. "A lot of people don’t know what a rip tide is or even what it looks like, so especially with little children, it could happen with just the blink of an eye so having a lifeguard here would definitely be a bonus."

A second swim zone and lifeguard public workshop will take place at the Madeira Beach City Centre on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m.

"This is to gain input from the public and see what they would like to see," Gomez said.

