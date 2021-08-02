Maggots fill sand along Lido Beach after red tide fish kill

Dead fish continue to wash ashore in parts of Sarasota and Tampa Bay from red tide.

Hundreds of tons of dead fish – victims of the algae bloom – have been pulled from the coast, but now some beachgoers are finding another impact of red tide.

Little specks on Lido Beach are actually maggots – thousands of them.

Experts say the dead fish, which began washing up there last week, are attracting the wriggly maggots.

Visitors on Lido may want to watch their step.

