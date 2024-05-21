Major developer brings artful vision of Tampa's future: 'It's part of my legacy'

It's well known that Jeff Vinik, the owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was one of the visionaries behind Water Street. However, there's another big player who is changing Tampa's skyline: Jorge Perez.

His company, Related Group, based in Miami, is now also a main player in Tampa. The new Ritz Carlton Residences is just part of the picture with its spa, gym, expansive pool and lots of art from Perez's 7,000-piece art collection.

It includes a big sculpture that stands in front of the new Ritz-Carlton Residences, looking out on Bayshore Boulevard. According to Perez, she has something to say.

"Botero creates these works," he said. "People say they're fat. But he doesn't mean them to be fat. He means them to be exuberant, that feeling Latins have about life being the best."

Along with the massive Botero sculpture in front, the building is adorned with many paintings inside.

"They belong to the people in the building, so the residents own these pieces," said Perez.

But, what he's building in Tampa stretches beyond Bayshore luxury to the new West River development. Several new buildings with an economic mix of affordable and market rate housing are now open in the West River neighborhoods.

Perez said cities must be inclusive and sustainable for the future.

"Land in urban areas has become so expensive that people are driven out," said Perez. "We want to bring people back into the city if we want to conserve the environment. That's the way it has to be done."

Old public housing projects have been torn down in Tampa, and Related Group has built new affordable and market rate apartment buildings.

"It's wonderful that we have developers who are interested in growing Tampa in a very thoughtful and inclusive way," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told FOX 13 News.

Not everyone likes change and growth. As more people come, there's more traffic and delays to deal with. However, Tampa's transformation is well underway, and Perez is a big part of it.

He promises that his love of art comes with it.

"I was just with the director of the Tampa Museum of Art and their expansion. We want to see if we can get involved," said Perez.

He believes he's making positive changes.

"I think it's part of my legacy," he said.

And, he thinks people will begin to see what he sees in the sculpture – the fat lady on Bayshore.

"Everyone who drives by will be seeing this great sculpture and will be loving it more and more," Perez said with a smile.

